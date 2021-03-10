The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri 2021 is here. Devotees across the world will observe the Great Night of Shiva with ardent devotion. Important rituals and traditions are followed on Shivratri night, and people also keep a day-long fast to worship the Hindu Lord Shiva. While this year, the Mahashivratri occasion will be different, and much less gala event at most places because of the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees are encouraged to worship and observe Shivratri vrat puja at home. You can also participate in online virtual events, which will be live-streamed from popular Shiv temples. Likewise, Maha Shivratri at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre will also host their annual event, ‘A Night With the Divine’ online, and the live streaming is available for free online. Where and how to watch it? In this article, we bring you all the details you should know about the Shivratri celebration.

Sadhguru’s ‘A Night With the Divine,’ is an annual event that is held on Maha Shivratri night. Different traditions are followed, singers perform devotional songs, and Sadhguru encourages devotees to meditate on the Shivratri. Meditation is believed to be enormously beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual well-being. Isha Yoga Center believes that it also helps devotees stay awake and be aware in a vertical posture throughout the night.

Maha Shivratri 2021 ‘A Night With the Divine’: How and Where to Watch?

This year, Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Center will largely be a meditative event. The web streaming will be for free online, and devotees can visit the official website of Isha Sadhguru or CLICK HERE. The night-long event is scheduled to be on March 11 from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am IST, live from Isha Yoga Center. Explosive guided meditations with Sadhguru, nightlong special musical performances by artists, traditional and Martial Arts performances, Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, are the event's major highlights.

Aside from the live streaming event, Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri celebration can also be attended personally at the center, but following all the rules. Be devoted to Lord Shiva and enjoy the Maha Shivratri night in the most spiritual way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).