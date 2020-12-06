It is a significant day for the people of India. Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar breathed his last on December 6, 1956. To honour the revered man of the country, who wrote the Constitution of India, people observe the day as Mahaparinirvan Diwas or Divas. Today, on December 6, we mark the 64th death anniversary of the Father of Indian Constitution. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas Abhivadan will be streamed online for his followers to see and honour him. In addition to this, you can also send memorable BR Ambedkar quotes to remember him and his words on equality. In this article, we bring you Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020 status messages, HD images, BR Ambedkar quotes and photos that can be used as Facebook and Instagram posts. We also bring you the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, to mark the day.

Dr BR Ambedkar was a great man of honour. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits), while also supporting the rights of women and labour. His powerful sayings signify the importance of having an equal society, where there is no discrimination. Download these Mahaparinirvan Divas 2020 status messages, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, BR Ambedkar quotes, Facebook photos, Instagram posts and more to remember the first Minister of Law and Justice.

“They Cannot Make History Who Forget History.”

“Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated.”

