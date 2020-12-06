Mahaparinirvan Din or Mahaparinirvan Diwas is marked annually on December 6. This day marks the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of Indian Constitution. Other than drafting the constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar played an important role in reforming the Dalit-Buddhist movement and highlight the problems faced by the community at the hands of the caste system. He worked on their social reforms and hence on every death anniversary, his followers including people of Dalit and Buddhist community come to Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai to pay their respects. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Governor, the Minister and many other politicians pay tribute to Ambedkar every year on this day. This time because of the pandemic and travel restrictions, the official live streaming will be held online for every one to see. In here, we bring you all the details of how to watch the Mahaparinirvan Din 2020 Live Streaming online and your TV sets via Doordarshan Sahyadri. On this day, people also exchange Mahaparinirvan Diwas wishes and messages with one another.

On every 6th of December, followers of Dr Ambedkar come from all over Maharashtra and gather at Chaitya Bhoomi, which is the great leader's resting place. There are official salutations held and an event to pay tribute to him is held every year. This year, the event will take place but people can watch it online instead of travelling all the way to Dadar amid the pandemic situation. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to the citizens to watch the event from their respective homes, as the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din will be live streamed online from Dadar.

Click here to watch the Abhivadan live updates on YouTube. Doordarshan Sahyadri will also be live streaming the event from their YouTube channel.

As mentioned in the tweets, the live-streaming will be begin from 10 AM. You can tune in a little earlier. The Facebook and Twitter handles will also be posting live-updates from the event. So stay tuned and watch the event from your respective homes. Pay your homage to Dr Ambedkar from your home.

