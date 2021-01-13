Makar Sankranti 2021 Rangoli Designs: The festival of Makar Sankranti is around the corner, and the excitement to enjoy its festivities are sky-high. Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a harvest festival across the country. This year, Makar Sankranti's festive season will take place on January 14, i.e., Monday. Several traditions follow on this auspicious day. Traditional food items, flying kites, cleaning their homes, and making Rangolis are some of those. If you are planning to make a trending Rangoli (or Kolam) design outside, then you are in for a treat, as you can find plentiful Rangoli designs and patterns here. Decorate your house entrance with these popular Kolams and Rangoli 2021 designs, to mark the Makar Sankranti celebrations this year.

You can find the latest Makar Sankranti 2021 Rangoli designs here, which you can share with your loved ones as well. Share these classical Makar Sankranti pictures and videos with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, etc. If you want to upload these newest 2021 Makar Sankranti rangoli designs' videos on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, then you can happily do so. We also have for you easy Pongal rangoli ideas and designs.

Not to worry, some of these Makar Sankranti 2021 Rangoli designs can be made by beginners too. These Rangoli 2021 patterns can be quickly prepared, and that too without using any fancy tools. You will find these designs quite easy and amazing, once you start to prepare it. Thai Pongal 2021 special rangoli ideas and patterns are extremely popular as well.

Experts who excel at drawing Rangoli designs, would find these latest 2021 Makar Sankranti Rangoli designs stunning too. All you have to do is, pick up some colours, pull up your socks, and start decorating your house's entrance. You can draw these popular Rangolis at your offices, schools, and other workplaces too. They'll just enhance the entrance.

If you are looking for the latest and most-trending Makar Sankranti 2021 Rangoli designs, then do not be disappointed, as you have come to the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most amazing and popular 2021 Makar Sankranti Rangolis and Kolams' designs, which you will love to make this year, marking the celebrations this year.

Muggulu Designs for Pongal 2021 (Watch Video):

New Makar Sankranti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli2.0 (@rangoli2.0)

Latest Makar Sankranti Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrutha Korvipati (@amrutha.korvipati)

Easy Pongal Pot Kolam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli2.0 (@rangoli2.0)

Pongal 2021 Kolam Designs:

Makar Sankranti 2021 Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli2.0 (@rangoli2.0)

The festival of Makar Sankranti is popularly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh. The festive occasion is celebrated in several regional names, which have their cultural significance. In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is popularly known as Makar Sankranti. If you want to know more about the observance of Makar Sankranti 2021, then click here.

As January 14 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very "Happy Makar Sankranti 2021". Share these amazing and popular Makar Sankranti Rangoli designs with your loved ones and help them make the best of these Rangoli patterns this year.

