Happy Pongal 2021! It's Thai Pongal and you cannot have the celebration without beautiful kolam designs and muggulu patterns. These auspicious patterns are known to bring in good luck and prosperity. Rangoli designs are are considered extremely important amongst the Hindus and they look pretty too. And even if you are not an expert, some of these easy Pongal rangoli ideas and designs can come in Handy. Pongal, the harvest festival will begin from January 14 till January 17 and on this day people make kolam designs with rice flour as an auspicious sign marking the observance. Thai Pongal falling on the second day, and people keep looking for terms like Pongal muggulu designs with dots, easy Pongal rangoli designs, pot rangoli for Sankranthi, Pongal kolam 2021 with dots, etc. On this day people also wish each other well with the Tamil phrase 'Iniya Pongal Valthukkal'. Therefore, if you are looking to send across Happy Pongal 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and GIF we have it available for free download.

We have for you easy Thai Pongal 2021 special rangoli ideas and patterns are very easy to follow with simple steps. Check out the latest Pongal pot kolam designs, Panai & Kaavi Kolam, dots rangoli and muggulu patterns for the festival. These beautiful kolam HD Images and video tutorials that are easy and also include the latest elements. Check out:

Pongal Kolam Designs:

Pongal Muggulu Video:

Makar Sankranti Pots Decoration:

Pot Kolam Design:

Dotted Rangoli for Pongal:

You can watch easy videos to make beautiful kolams for the festival season. Pongal is celebrated for 4 days. On the first day, garbage is collected and lit, on the second day Lakshmi is worshipped and on the third-day livestock is worshipped. This festival is traditionally dedicated to prosperity, in which rain, incense and farm cattle are worshipped to bring prosperity. The history of this festival is thousand years old and it is celebrated enthusiastically by Tamils residing in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mauritius, America, Canada, Singapore and many other places, including Tamil Nadu, among other parts of the country.

