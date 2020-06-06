National Best Friend Day (US) 2020 Date and Significance: Here’s Why You Should Celebrate This Day With Your BFF!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash.com)

National Best Friend Day (US) 2020: If you have one, you are lucky; if you have found many, you have found a treasure – this is a popular adage in context of friends. National Best Friend Day is an event celebrated across the United States (US) in high spirits and grandeur festivities. It comes as a day where people get an opportunity to tell their friends how much they mean to you. Friends across the country visit their friends, hang out with each other, play together, and indulge in scores of fun activities. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of National Best Friend Day in the US. If you are searching for more information about National Best Friend Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you have come at the right destination, as we at LatestLY, present you all the details of this friendship day to celebrate with your BFF. National Best Friend Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Thoughtful Gifts to Present to BFF And Tell How Much You Love Them!

National Best Friend Day Day Date and History

National Best Friend Day is celebrated on June 8 every year; it will fall on Monday this year in India. The event of National Best Friend Day has gained prominence in recent years, since its inception, after a lull in the ’90s and ’00s. So, what is the history of National Best Friend Day?

There’s no official record or a day which dates back to the origin of this National Best Friend Day. However, it is said that a Congressional US committee was looking for a day to celebrate it as a light-hearted holiday. After some discussions and debates within the committee, it was decided that every year, on June 8, should be celebrated as National Best Friend Day (US).

What is the Significance of National Best Friend Day?

There are so many days, such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Sibling Day, etc. that we already celebrate. Then why not a Best Friend’s Day? Well, every day has its importance and is dedicated to a relation, then why not friendship?

It comes as an added opportunity to express our love and gratitude to our friends who have been with us through our thick and thin, and has always stayed with us no matter what. It is a day where foes become friends, and friends become best friends. It aims to spread positivity and gratitude in every relation.

How to Celebrate National Best Friend Day?

Well, there’s a gigantic list telling how one can celebrate the National Best Friend Day. For starters, a simple voice call is sometimes enough to make their day special. You can also video call or even a group video-conference call where in your entire gang can join have fun. Coronavirus has put a lock on all the major outdoor activities, and social distancing is the new norm.

However, there’s a lot of things that you can do it with your Best Friends on this special day. You only have to step out of your comfort zone to make this National Best Friend Day memorable for you, and your best friend.