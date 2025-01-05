National Bird Day is an annual event that takes place on January 5 in the United States of America (USA). The day is marked with various events and workshops highlighting the need to protect and conserve all bird species. The annual event brings together enthusiasts who love birdwatching, studying birds, and engage other bird-related activities. Bird adoption is a particularly important National Bird Day activity. National Bird Day highlights the plight of captive birds and the need for conservation of bird species in the wild. National Bird Day: Everglades National Park to Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, 5 Sanctuaries in US That Every Bird Enthusiast Must Visit.

National Bird Day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the natural world and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty and benefits of birdlife. It encourages people to support bird habitat conservation programs, captive bird rescue organisations, and sanctuaries. In this article, let’s know more about the National Bird Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US.

National Bird Day 2025 Date

National Bird Day 2025 will be observed on Sunday, January 5.

National Bird Day Significance

National Bird Day holds great importance as the day highlights the threats birds face, including habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, and hunting. It is a significant day to raise environmental awareness, conservation efforts, and call for action to protect bird species around the world.

The day is marked by events such as bird-watching tours and educational programs and encourages the conservation of bird habitats like wetlands, forests, and grasslands. National Bird Day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the environment around us and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty and benefits of birdlife.

