National Bird Day, celebrated annually on January 5, is dedicated to raising awareness about the protection and conservation of birds. This day emphasizes the beauty, diversity, and ecological importance of birds while also highlighting the threats they face, such as habitat loss, climate change, and illegal wildlife trade. It encourages bird enthusiasts, conservationists, and the public to engage in birdwatching, education, and activism to safeguard avian species. Hence, on National Bird Day 2025, we bring you top sanctuaries, every bird enthusiast must visit.

National Bird Day serves as an opportunity to promote the ethical treatment of birds in captivity and the importance of preserving their natural habitats. By appreciating their role in ecosystems and taking steps to protect them, National Bird Day reminds us of the interconnectedness of all life and the need to ensure a sustainable future for these feathered friends. As you observe National Bird Day 2025, check these bird sanctuaries in USA that you can visit and celebrate the day.

1. Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico: Known for its massive flocks of sandhill cranes and snow geese, this sanctuary is a birdwatcher’s paradise.

2. Everglades National Park, Florida: Home to a stunning variety of wading birds, including herons, egrets, and roseate spoonbills.

3. John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Pennsylvania: A vital urban sanctuary for migratory birds, including warblers and waterfowl.

4. Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges, California & Oregon: A critical stopover for migratory birds, hosting millions of waterfowl annually.

5. Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, Texas: A hotspot for bird diversity, attracting species such as green jays and altamira orioles.

National Bird Day inspires us to appreciate the beauty and significance of birds while emphasising the need to protect their habitats and well-being. Whether visiting bird sanctuaries, participating in conservation initiatives, or simply enjoying birdwatching, this day encourages us to deepen our connection with nature and contribute to the preservation of avian species for generations to come.

