National Day in Bhutan is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm on December 17. The day aims to mark the anniversary of the coronation of Bhutan's first king, Ugyen Wangchuck, in 1907. This event established the monarchy in Bhutan and marks as an important event and time of great pride for Bhutanese citizens. On this day, large gatherings are held across the country, particularly in Thimphu, the capital, where official ceremonies are held. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Bhutan is a constitutional monarchy with a Druk Gyalpo (King) as the head of state and a prime minister as the head of government. The Je Khenpo is the head of the state religion, Vajrayana Buddhism. In this article, let’s know more about the Bhutan National Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. PM Narendra Modi and Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuck Discuss Enhancing Economic Connectivity, Fast-Tracking ‘Visionary’ Gelephu Mindfulness City Project.

National Day in Bhutan 2024 Date

National Day in Bhutan 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17.

National Day in Bhutan Significance

National Day in Bhutan is an important event for the people of the country as it symbolises unity and the importance of maintaining Bhutan’s unique cultural identity and values in a rapidly changing world. This annual event is celebrated with great fanfare across the country, with the reigning monarch delivering a speech highlighting achievements and inspiring citizens.

The King, Queen, and other members of the royal family play a central role in the events held in the country to mark the occasion. Thousands of Bhutanese gather, dressed in their finest traditional attire which is gho for men and kira for women, to participate and enjoy the festivities and events.

