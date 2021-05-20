The third of May is annually celebrated as National Endangered Species Day around the world to learning about, raise awareness and taking action to protect threatened and endangered species. This day gives us an opportunity to learn about endangered species and wildlife and take key steps to save them.

On Endangered Species Day, wildlife refuges, zoos, aquariums, schools, museums, libraries, nonprofits, community groups and individuals hold special events for people of all ages. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the events and programs organised for 2021 Endangered Species Day will primarily be online.

National Endangered Species Day History:

In the 1960s and 1970s, people started concerning over the wellbeing of animals with the environment. The Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973 was signed into law on December 28 to raise the importance of wildlife conservation and restoration efforts for all imperilled species. For the first time, Endangered Species Day was celebrated in 2006.

It was created by US Senate John Dingell. “Living wild species are like a library of books still unread. Our heedless destruction of them is akin to burning that library without ever having read its books," Dingell had said.

