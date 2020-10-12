National Farmer’s Day 2020: Farmers are one those people who have been affected by the Coronavirus the most, and this severe impact has been seen across the globe. One simply cannot undermine the role of farmer’s in our life, and economy at large. To ensure that they get due credit and attention that they deserve, countries across the globe observe ‘National Farmers' Day’ every year. The event is also popularly called as ‘Old Farmers' Day’ in the United States (US). If you are looking to find more information about National Farmer’s Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you have arrived at the right destination.

National Farmers' Day 2020 Date:

The event of National Farmer’s Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In the US, the National Farmer’s Day is observed on October 12; in India on December 5, and in Pakistan, on December 18. This year, it will fall on a Monday, in the US.

National Farmers' Day: History

Farming is one of the oldest practices that mankind knows about, and which is still in practice today. It dates back to over 10,000 years. There isn’t an exact date when celebrating Farmers' Day became a trend, but the tradition is being followed since the early 1800s.

National Farmers' Day: Significance

Farmers are our sole providers of food (besides mother Nature). They work around the clock, and the year to ensure that people don’t starve and die of hunger. It is one of the noblest professions known. Observing National Farmers' Day is not only about celebrating their contribution to mankind, economy, etc., but it is also a timely reminder to all of us to not undermine them. They deserve gratitude from all of us and much more, given the kind of work they are doing, and for the amount they are doing.

The National Farmers' Day is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the globe. Governments around the world announce different schemes for the wellness of the farmers. National Farmers' Day is observed in different parts of the world to thank farmers for their contribution, and bring their current issues in light. Several international agencies work in tandem and separately organising events felicitating farmers and their associates.

We thank the farming community enough for their contribution to our society. We hope this piece of information would have helped understand more about National Farmers' Day. Do share it with your friends, and enlighten them.

