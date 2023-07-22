Every year, National Fragile X Awareness Day is observed on July 22 in the United States. The annual event aims to raise awareness about Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes developmental issues and intellectual disabilities. In July 2000, the 106th Congress designated July 22 as National Fragile X Awareness Day. Fragile X syndrome (FXS), also known as Martin-Bell syndrome, causes mild to severe intellectual disability. It affects both males and females, but females usually have milder symptoms. It is an inherited condition that causes developmental delays. It also causes learning and behavioural issues, physical abnormalities or autism spectrum disorder, among other problems. National Fragile X Awareness Day aims to promote understanding and acceptance of those affected by Fragile X syndrome and to support research efforts to find better treatments and, ultimately, a cure. Study Reveals Genetic Cause of Intellectual Impairment, Autism.

National Fragile X Awareness Day 2023 Date

National Fragile X Awareness Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 22.

National Fragile X Awareness Day Significance

National Fragile X Awareness Day is observed in the US to educate people about Fragile X syndrome and its severity. The day calls for collective action, increased awareness and support from people of the world to help the ones affected by the condition. Individuals with Fragile X syndrome may experience a wide range of symptoms and face developmental issues. The day calls for collective action from governments and communities to support research efforts to find better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for the syndrome. What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? From Symptoms to Causes and Treatment.

On this day, several events and educational initiatives are organised by advocacy groups, families, and individuals affected by the condition. National Fragile X Awareness Day plays a significant role in helping affected individuals and their families in accessing the resources and assistance they need for a better quality of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).