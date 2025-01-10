Every year, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is observed on January 11 across the United States of America (USA) on January 11. The annual event aims to raise awareness about the global issue of human trafficking and to promote efforts to combat this violation of human rights. In 2007, the U.S. Congress designated January 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The annual event is part of the National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and aims to shed light on modern slavery, empower survivors, and encourage global action. World Day Against Trafficking in Persons Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Calls for Actions Against Human Trafficking.

Human trafficking is the illegal trade of humans for several reasons, like forced labour and other forms of exploitation. It affects millions worldwide, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. The menace of human trafficking takes place in every country and is often linked to poverty, lack of education, and systemic inequality. In this article, let’s know more about Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025 Date

Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2025 will be observed on Saturday, January 11.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Significance

Human Trafficking Awareness Day is an important reminder of the ongoing fight against modern slavery. The annual event is an important annual event that informs the public about the realities of human trafficking and reports suspicious activities. The day also encourages support for survivors through rehabilitation and other programs. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Quotes: Stop Human Trafficking Slogans, HD Images and Sayings That Will Inspire You to Act NOW!

On this day, social media campaigns and educational programs are organised across the US to spread knowledge about trafficking. The day also is a perfect opportunity to share stories of survivors to highlight the need for change.

