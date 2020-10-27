National Mentoring Day is observed every year on October 27 to celebrate and recognise the great work done by mentors across the world. The day is observed mostly in the United Kingdom. National Mentoring Day 2020 is being celebrated on Tuesday to highlight the importance of mentoring. The day was first observed in 2014 in the United Kingdom. On Filled Entrepreneur Turned Online Mentor Abhishek Panara From Gujarat.

The day was created by Chelsey Baker, an award-winning business mentor. He observed National Mentoring Day with an aim to help encourage and celebrate mentoring in all its forms. On this day, individuals, companies, schools, communities, universities and governments are encouraged to share their own mentoring success stories and case studies.

Aims of National Mentoring Day:

To motivate people to involve in mentoring.

To encourage and celebrate mentoring in all its forms.

To highlight the benefits of running mentoring programmes in organisations and businesses.

To provide a platform for showcasing and rewarding mentoring excellence.

To create awareness among masses on the benefits of mentoring and to support collaboration in all areas of society.

The day gives opportunities to organisations to showcase their commitment to helping employees in their personal growth and guiding them in their work. Various social media activities, events and interactive discussions are organised on National Mentoring Day. Professional mentoring organisations, mentors and key influencers join together to celebrate the work of mentors in supporting individuals and businesses.

