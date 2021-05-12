The second Wednesday of every May is celebrated as National Receptionists Day. This year the day will be celebrated on May 12. It recognises the importance of receptionists and considers them the front-line personnel on business. Receptionists' are the first person that the client or the customer usually meets at the time they visit your company. Hence, they play an important role and act as a bridge between the company and the potential customer.

National Receptionists Day 2021 Date:

National Receptionists Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of every May. In 2021, it will be celebrated on May 12. In 2022, it falls on May 11.

National Receptionists Day History:

National Receptionists' Day (NRD) was first launched in 1991 in the United States to celebrate and recognise the role of receptionists. In 2012, Rapport, the United Kingdom's leading provider of Reception Services started celebrating it in the UK. The event got more support and countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand started observing it. International Nurses Day 2021 Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes, Messages and Status To Wish These Unsung Heroes.

How to Celebrate National Receptionists Day:

You can celebrate this day by thanking your receptionist for the work they do. You can also show your appreciation with gift cards, flowers or their favourite coffee. You can also tweet about the occasion on social media using the hashtag- #NationalReceptionistsDay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).