National Technology Day 2020 HD Images and Wishes: Inspirational Quotes on Technological Advancements And Messages to Share on the Observance

National Technology Day is observed across on May 11 in India. The day is an observance in rememberance of the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1989. It's the success of Operation Shakthi that made India a nuclear state. As we observe National Technology Day 2020, we bring to you National Technology Day HD Images, quotes and WhatsApp messages to celebrate the observance which you can send to your friends and family to wish the day. Our list also includes quotes on by famous personalities that talk about the heights of scientific and technological developments the country has made. Happy National Technology Day 2020: Twitterati Commend India's Technological Advancements And Scientific Developments.

National Technology Day marks the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests (Operation Shakti) of 1989. The day thus celebrates India's advancements in technologies which have contributed to the overall growth of the country. On National Technology 2020, here are images and wallpaper to share with your closed people. Every year, the Technology Development Board organises various events on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Many organisations give various events to celebrate the day. The Present of India gives National Technology Awards for using new technologies. National Technology Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Motivational Sayings on Technology by Influential Personalities Around the World.

Quote Reads: "As a Young Citizen of India, Armed With Technology, Knowledge and Love for My Nation, I Realize, Small Aim Is a Crime." -APJ Abdul Kalam

Quote Reads: “Any Sufficiently Advanced Technology Is Equivalent to Magic.” Arthur C. Clarke

India has made significant progress in science and technology in the past three decades. From trips to the moon, new software and computer programs, India is at par in matters of technologies with many developed nations. We wish you a Happy National Technology Day!