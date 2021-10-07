Navratri is observed four times annually in India. Shardiya Navratri is the most extensively celebrated one of all. Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri 2021 starts on October 7 and will end on October 15 with Dussehra. Here's a collection of Navratri Ghatsthapana 2021 wishes in Marathi, Happy Navratri Ghatasthapana images, quotes, SMS, HD wallpapers and a lot more to wish your family and friends on the first day (pratipada) of Sharad Navaratri 2021. From Ghatasthapana Rituals to Arti Muhurat, Dos and Don’ts To Keep in Mind To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Navratri celebrates all the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Therefore, devotees install an incarnation of Maa Shakti in their houses on the first day, which is immersed in water on the last day, i.e., Dussehra. The installing of the idol is known as Ghatasthapana. People start sending wishes to their friends and family on this day. We, at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of wishes you can send and wish your loved ones over social media. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

The auspicious time for Navratri Ghatsthapana 2021 will start at 6:17 am and will end at 10:11 am. The best time, the abhijeet muhurat, will start at 11:46 am and end at 12:32 pm. It is considered good to set up the pot with sow, soil and seven types of grains during the given time. Nowadays, people have started using single gram. Mantras are chanted while sowing the grain. As you observe Ghatasthapana, you can send the wishes for the same with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpaper and SMS.

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Messages Wishes, WhatsApp DP And Happy Sharad Navratri Images to Share

Navratri 2021 will end with Vijay Dashmi on October 15, Friday. This day, also celebrated as Dussehra, symbolises the victory of good over evil. People burn the effigy of Ravana. The people who place the Kalash or the pot on the first day of Navratri, take it for immersion on this day. The auspicious time for the immersion this year would be after 6:22 pm. You can select wishes to send from our wide range of Facebook and Instagram messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Wish everyone a Happy Navratri Ghatsthapna 2021! Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri Ghatsthapana 2021!

