Navroz Mubarak! Parsi New Year is celebrated in the month of August by the Zoroastrian community in India. It is observed on the first day of Farvardin month of the Parsi calendar which was started by King Jamshed of Persia. Also called Jamshed–i-Nowruz, Parsi New Year 2022 will be celebrated on August 16, Tuesday. Navroz is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa as most of them reside in these parts of the country. They visit Agiary or the fire temple to offer milk, fruits and flowers to the fire. Parsis also extend warm greetings to mark the happy beginning of their New Year. For that, we’ve curated beautiful wallpapers, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook messages & quotes that you can send to your loved ones. Download Navroz Mubarak 2022 images and Parsi New Year wishes that we present to you below!

Persian New Year or Parsi New Year is celebrated 200 days after it is celebrated worldwide because the Shahenshahi calendar that they follow does not count leap years. It is observed by the Parsi community that indulge in festive day celebrations by cleaning their houses, wearing new clothes, giving gifts to each other and organising get-togethers to celebrate the festival. They mark Navroz (which means New Day) by preparing traditional food such as mor dhan chawal, berry pulav, marghi na farcha (fried chicken), cutlets among other delectable delicacies. They worship for good health and success for their family and close friends. Below, find Happy Parsi New Year 2022 greetings, Parsi New Year images, Navroz 2022 wishes, Navroz Mubarak messages and quotes to share with your near and dear ones. Forward these lovely images and greetings to your relatives! When Is Parsi New Year 2022 in India? Know Date, Traditions, History, Significance and Everything Important About Celebrating Navroz

Navroz Mubarak 2022 Images and Parsi New Year Wishes

Parsi New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings Read: May Love, Bravery, Wisdom, Bliss, Health, Tolerance and Cleanliness Be by Your Side. Happy Paris New Year.

HD Images for Parsi New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings Read: Happy Parsi New Year! Be at War With Your Vices and at Peace With Your Neighbours.

Parsi New Year 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings Read: Navroz Mubarak! Like Birds, Let Us Leave Behind What We Don’t Need to Hold. Happy Parsi New Year!

Navroz Mubarak 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings Read: May the King Shower His Bountiful Blessings on You Throughout the Year. Navroz Mubarak.

Navroz Mubarak 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings Read: New Beginnings Are Too Thrilling, and New Opportunities Are Waiting for You. Happy Parsi New Year.

Observe the festive day by praying for happiness and a peaceful future ahead. Ensure that you do not miss out on the major celebrations that take place on this special day. Make the most out of the Parsi festival by sending Navroz Mubarak 2022 wishes and greetings to your friends, family and other relatives.

