Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important and significant Ekadashis out of all 24 Ekadashis in a year. Nirjala means without water; hence on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees observe fast and do not consume water or any type of food. This is why Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is the toughest among all Ekadashi fasting due to strict fasting rules. Nirjala Ekadashi fasting falls during Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month and currently falls in the month of May or June. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31. Gayatri Jayanti 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi of Auspicious Day.

Nirjala Ekadashi falls just after Ganga Dussehra, but in some years, Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi might fall on the same day. On this day, devotees abstain not only from food but also from water while observing Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat. Scroll down to know more about Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2023 date, tithi timings, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and more.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 01:07 PM on May 30, 2023, and ends at 01:45 PM on May 31, 2023.

Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. Hence, the Parana time is on June 1 from 06:00 AM to 08:39 AM. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Puja Vidhi

On the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. On Nirjala Ekadashi, it is recommended that devotees wear yellow clothes and offer water to the Sun God. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day with great devotion. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, and durva grass and seek the blessings of the Lord. Chant "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevai Namah" and read Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat katha and perform aarti on this day. After offering sweets to the Lord, distribute ladoo, gujiya, and among the poor and needy.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Katha - Watch Video

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known by several other names like Pandava Ekadashi or Bhimseni Ekadashi or Bhima Ekadashi due to one legend associated with Nirjala Ekadashi. It is believed that devotees who are unable to observe all 24 Ekadashi fasting in a year should observe a single Nirjala Ekadashi fasting as fasting on this day will bring all benefits of all the 24 Ekadashi fasting in a year.

