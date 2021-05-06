Happy No Pants Day 2021! The day, as the name clearly suggests calls for not wearing your pants. Now, many people opt out of wearing pants when they are at home, spending a lazy Sunday, but this holiday asks you for more than that! It is about wearing NOT your pants even when you step out of the house. Yes, to step out without the pants only in your underwear. That may seem crazy to many but it is all about the liberty and fun that this non-official holiday is associated with. The event is celebrated in various countries and is held on the first Friday in May. Yes, so on the first Friday of May month, if you see some people out in public places not wearing pants, well, that's ok because it is No Pants day, aka a day to ditch pants and roam around in underwear with no judgments at all. World Naked Gardening Day Date: History, Significance and Celebrations of Nude Gardening.

However, many people and organization celebrate the day by starting off campaigns for the greater good and raise money, especially for the people who cannot afford clothing. It requires publicly wearing just undergarments on the lower part of the body and many subways see people pull down their pants and walk around in their underwear. The occasion of No Pants Subway Ride, observed somewhere in early January sees people ride public transit in their underwear.

No Pants Day 2021 History & Significance

It all started back when a small campus club at the University of Texas at Austin known as the Knighthood of Buh decided to skip wearing trousers on the first Friday of May. It was seen as a funny thing to do at the end of the semester. Informal for years, promotion efforts began in 2000 and it garnered attention in other states and several parts of Canada as well as France, Sweden, Australia, Finland, and Britain

Just recently, over 25 cartoonists behind strips from "Blondie" to "Zippy the Pinhead" are celebrating No Pants Day but for good. They are helping charities to get clothing for the needy. Participating artists are drawing their characters without trousers and urging readers to donate clothing to thrift and second-hand stores hard-hit by COVID-19.

