Palm Sunday 2022 will be celebrated on April 10. Marking the beginning of Holy Week 2022, Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. It is also the last week of Lent. And to mark this event, people often share Happy Palm Sunday wishes, Palm Sunday 2022 Greetings and Messages, Palm Sunday WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Palm Sunday 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Holy Week 2022 Images & Palm Sunday HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Observe Passion Week in Christianity With WhatsApp Messages, Psalms and Bible Verses.

On the occasion of Palm Sunday, many churches often distribute palm branches to their congregations during their Palm Sunday liturgies. Christians take these palms, which are often blessed by clergy, to their homes, where they hang them alongside Christian art (especially crosses and crucifixes) or keep them in their Bibles or devotionals. Palm Sunday is considered to be one of the holiest days in the Christian Calendar.

According to Christian beliefs, Palm Sunday is the day that Jesus rode a donkey and arrived in Jerusalem. He is believed to have met his worshippers, who fanned him and laid palm leaves on his feet. As we prepare to celebrate Palm Sunday 2022, here are Happy Palm Sunday wishes, Palm Sunday 2022 Greetings and Messages, Palm Sunday WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Palm Sunday 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Palm Sunday 2022 Wishes

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

Palm Sunday 2022 Messages

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

Palm Sunday 2022 Images

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

Palm Sunday 2022 Wallpapers

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

Palm Sunday 2022 Quotes

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

Palm Sunday is referred to as a "triumphant entry" into Jerusalem for Jesus in the Bible. However, it is also bittersweet, as it represents Jesus taking the first steps toward his death. The observance of Palm Sunday is followed by the other holiest days of the year, which leads to Easter - the day of Jesus Christ's resurrection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).