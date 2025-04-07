Panguni Uthiram is an auspicious Tamil Hindu festival that is celebrated with great excitement in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The day of Panguni Uthiram falls on the purnima (full moon) of the month of Panguni, which falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. It falls on a day when the moon transits the nakshatram (asterism) of Uttiram (Uttara Phalguni) in the twelfth month, Panguni, of the Tamil calendar. This year, Panguni Uthiram 2025 falls on Friday, April 11, 2025. According to drikpanchang, Uthiram Nakshathram begins at 12:24 am on April 10, 2025 and ends at 15:10 pm on April 11, 2025. Panguni Uthiram Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Festival of South India.

Panguni Uthiram date coincides with the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna/Chaitra. Panguni is also the last month of the Solar Tamil Calendar year, after which the next New Tamil Year begins. It is observed in the Panguni month when Nakshatra Uthiram prevails. Nakshatra Uthiram is also known as Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra in North India. In this article, let’s know more about the Panguni Uthiram 2025 date, Panguni Uthiram 2025 timings and the significance of the annual Tamil occasion. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Panguni Uthiram 2025 Date

Panguni Uthiram 2025 falls on Friday, April 11.

Panguni Uthiram 2025 Timings

According to drikpanchang, Uthiram Nakshathram begins at 12:24 am on April 10, 2025 and ends at 15:10 pm on April 11, 2025.

Panguni Uthiram Rituals

On the day of Panguni Uthiram, devotees of Lord Murugan carry a kavadi for the fulfillment of vows marked in Murugan temples. As per the Brahmanda Purana, on Panguni Uthiram, millions of devas bathe in the Tumburu Tirtha, one of seven sacred tanks in the Venkateshvara Temple of Tirupati. Bathing in the temple tank during this occasion is said to release one from the cycle of rebirth. On this day, many devotees observe fasting and special prayers to Lord Murugan and seek his blessings. The day is of special significance to the worship of the prithvi lingam, the lingam the earth element, of the Ekambareswarar Temple at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, where Panguni Uthiram celebrations and festivities last for 13 days.

Is Panguni Uthiram an Auspicious Day?

Yes, Panguni Uthiram is considered to be a highly auspicious day.

Panguni Uthiram Significance

Panguni Uthiram is highly important for Tamil Hindus and is prominently celebrated at Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is believed to strengthen marital bonds and bring harmony to relationships. On this day, Nakshatram Uthiram coincides with a full moon, and it is believed that most divine marriages, like that of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Goddess Deivayanai and Lord Murugan, and Goddess Sita and Lord Rama, took place on Panguni Uthiram day.

According to religious beliefs, Sri Deivayanai married Lord Subramanya on this day, making it an important festival for Lord Subramanya devotees. On this day, devotees flock to all Murugan temples to seek the Lord's blessings. It is believed that Goddess Parvati, in the form of Gowri, married Lord Shiva in Kanchipuram, and because of this belief, this day is also celebrated as Gowri Kalyanam day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

