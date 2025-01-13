Shakambhari Purnima, also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, marks the culmination of Shakambhari Navratri, a significant festival in Hindu tradition. The occasion falls on the full moon day of the Paush month, symbolising the end of the nine-day celebration. This year, Shakambhari Purnima will be observed on Monday, January 13, 2025. Paush Purnima 2025 Images and Shakambhari Purnima HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Hindu Festival Dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari by Sharing Messages and Greetings.

Shakambhari Purnima 2025- Date & Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins: 05:03 AM on January 13, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 03:56 AM on January 14, 2025

Significance of Banada Ashtami

The beginning of Shakambhari Navratri is marked by Banada Ashtami, which falls on the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha. This day is especially significant as it sets the tone for the spiritual observances of the entire festival. The uniqueness of Shakambhari Navratri lies in its timing—starting on Ashtami and concluding on the full moon, making it different from other Navratris observed across the year.

Legend of Shakambhari Mata

Shakambhari Mata is a divine manifestation of Goddess Bhagwati, believed to have incarnated to address the dire food shortage and famine that plagued the Earth. Her name, Shakambhari, is derived from the word ‘shak’ meaning vegetables, and ‘ambhari’ meaning bearer. She is revered as the Goddess of vegetables, fruits, and greenery, often depicted surrounded by lush foliage and abundant harvests.

The mythological story behind her incarnation emphasises her role as a provider and protector during times of scarcity. It is believed that when Earth faced extreme hunger, Shakambhari Mata appeared to restore balance and provide nourishment to all living beings. Her arrival signified an end to famine and a return to prosperity, with her divine powers ensuring that the Earth's produce flourished.

Shakambhari Navratri celebrates the Goddess's embodiment of nature's abundance and the essential role of sustenance in human life. It serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness between humanity and nature. As devotees engage in rituals, prayers, and fasting during the festival, they honour the importance of food, agriculture, and the natural world.

The festival also highlights the qualities of gratitude and humility, encouraging worshippers to acknowledge and cherish the blessings that nature offers. By seeking the blessings of Shakambhari Mata, devotees aspire for prosperity, spiritual growth, and an unbreakable bond with the Earth’s natural bounty.

As the full moon of Shakambhari Purnima approaches, people prepare to immerse themselves in devotion, seeking the blessings of Goddess Shakambhari for a prosperous and nourished life, both materially and spiritually. The festival offers an opportunity for reflection, renewal, and connection to the vital forces that sustain life on Earth.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

