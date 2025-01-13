Paush Purnima or Shakambhari Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on January 13. This is the celebration of the full moon day in the month of Pausha. It is also the last day of the Shakambari Navratri celebration. Every year, the occasion of Shakambhari Purnima is brought in with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. On this occasion, people also share Happy Paush Purnima 2025 wishes and messages, Shakambhari Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Paush Purnima 2025 images and wallpapers, Shakambhari Purnima WhatsApp status and Paush Purnima 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Maha Kumbh: Mankind's Biggest Gathering Gets Underway, 6 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip on Paush Purnima.

The celebration of Shakambhari Purnima is usually the first full moon day celebration in the New Year. The festival revolves around offering prayers to Shakambhari Mata - who is revered for eight days during the Shakambari Navratri celebration. While all the other Navaratri celebrations in India begin on a Pratipada, Shakambhari Navaratri begins on Ashtami and ends on Purnima in Paush month. It is, therefore, celebrated for eight days and is considered to be an extremely auspicious time.

The celebration of Shakambhari Purnima is especially grand at the Shakambari Devi Temple of the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The temple venerates the goddess on this occasion. As we prepare to celebrate Shakambari Purnima 2025, here are some Happy Shakambari Purnima 2025 wishes and messages, Shakambhari Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Shakambhari Purnima 2025 images and wallpapers, Shakambhari Purnima WhatsApp stickers and Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Wishes For Paush Purnima

Shakambhari Purnima (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Wishes For Paush Purnima

Shakambhari Purnima (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Wishes For Paush Purnima

Shakambhari Purnima (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Wishes For Paush Purnima

Shakambhari Purnima (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Wishes For Paush Purnima

Shakambhari Purnima (File Image)

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Wishes For Paush Purnima

Shakambhari Purnima (File Image)

Goddess Shakambhari is believed to be an incarnation of Devi Bhagwati. She is also known as the Goddess of vegetables, fruits and green leaves and is depicted with green surroundings of fruits and vegetables. We hope that Shakambhari Purnima 2025 brings with it all the love, health and happiness you deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).