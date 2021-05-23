Pentecost traditionally referred to as Whitsunday is celebrated on May 23rd this year. It's historically observed on the seventh Sunday after Easter. This day also falls 50th day of Easter. The name has its origins from the Greek word "Pentecost" meaning fiftieth as Pentecost Sunday is observed on the 50th day of Easter.

What is the significance of this festival?

Pentecost is known as Whitsunday in the United Kingdom and Ireland and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles and other disciples after the ascension of Jesus Christ, following his crucifixion and then resurrection.

According to the New Testament in Acts 2:1-31, On Whitsunday, the Holy Spirit descended on Apostles and his followers while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the 'Feast of Weeks ' also known as Shavuot. This day is believed to represents the birth of the church.

The festival also marks the last day of the Easter cycle, which starts 90 days before with Ash Wednesday at the beginning of Lent.

In celebration of this holy day, here are a few wishes you can share.

"Wishing you a beautiful, wonderful and unforgettable Pentecost…. May you and your loved ones enjoy this day by coming together and having the big feast of this year….. Time has come to just focus on enjoyment with the people you love and put everything else aside." "Warmth and festivities…. Love and happiness….. May you are surrounded with all of these on the occasion of Pentecost…. May you make the best of the memories as you party with your folks and family….. Sending warm greetings to you on Pentecost." "May the feast of weeks this year be the best feast of your life…. May you enjoy gala celebrations with your family and friends along with delightful food and good times…. Sending my best wishes to you and your loved ones on Pentecost." “Wishing you happiness and peace, love and joy on the occasion of Pentecost Sunday…. Have a wonderful day ahead!!!” “Wishing you unforgettable feast and fantastic celebrations because it is Pentecost Sunday and it deserves to be celebrated with high spirits.”

Pentecost or Whitsunday is celebrated by Christians and Jews across the world by attending special church services.

