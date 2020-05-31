Whitsun 2020 FAQs: 'Who celebrates Whitsun?' to 'Why is it called Pentecost Sunday?' Most Asked Questions on Jewish-Christian Observance Answered

Pentecost Sunday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whitsun, also known as Whitsunday or Whit Sunday is the Christian festival of Pentecost. The observance falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter. The day commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Christ's disciples as mentioned in The Bible. The term Pentecost is derived from the Greek word Pentekoste that means "fiftieth" as it refers to the festival celebrated on the fiftieth day after Passover. It is also known as the 'Feast of Weeks' and the 'Feast of 50 days' in rabbinic tradition. Whitsun or Pentecost 2020 falls on May 31. As we observe Whitsun, we bring to you some FAQs about Whitsun and Pentecost Sunday. Whitsun 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS And Messages to Send on Pentecost Sunday.

Why is Whitsun called Whitsun?

Traditionally the church referred to the celebration as 'Whitsun', or 'Whit Sunday' while now Pentecost is widely used in the UK. 'Whitsun' is believed to have derived from the Anglo-Saxon word 'wit' that means 'understanding', to celebrate the incident of disciples being filled with the wisdom of the Holy Spirit, mentioned in The Bible. The day is also referred to as 'White Sunday' or 'Whit Sunday'. Pentecost Sunday 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Meaning of Whitsun; Celebrations And Traditions Related to the Day Observed by Christians & Jews.

Who celebrates Whitsun?

Whitsun is celebrated throughout the world among Catholic, Anglicans and Methodists denominations of Christians.

Why is it called Pentecost Sunday?

The term Pentecost comes from the Greek Pentēkostē meaning "fiftieth". It refers to the festival celebrated on the fiftieth day after Passover. It is also known as the "Feast of Weeks" and the "Feast of 50 days" in rabbinic tradition. As it is celebrated 49 days after Easter Sunday, it is called as Pentecost Sunday.

What happened on Pentecost Sunday?

Pentecost Sunday marks the day when the Holy Spirit descended upon the Apostles. It is mentioned in the Acts chapter of The Bible's New Testament. Thus Pentecost fulfils Jesus' promise to send a 'Counselor' and 'Spirit of Truth' in John Chapter 16, verses 5-15.

Is Whitsunday the same as Pentecost?

While the term 'Pentecost' is widely used in the UK, traditionally the church referred to the celebration as 'Whitsun', or 'Whit Sunday'. Both celebrate the descend of the Holy Spirit upon disciples as mentioned in The Bible.

Pentecost Sunday or Whitsun is of great importance among both Christians and Jews. While Christmas is believed to be the birthday of Jesus Christ, Pentecost is considered to be the birthday of the Church. For Christians, Pentecost marks the end of the Easter season. Generally, churches host parades and events where people wear white or red coloured clothes.