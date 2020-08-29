Pitru Paksha 2020 Starting Date And Full Schedule: Know The Significance of Shradh And Rituals Related to the Hindu Observance. Pirtru Paksha is the annual fortnightly observance where Hindus across the world pay their respects to their ancestors who have passed away. Also known as Shrardha, Pitru Paksha 2020 will be observed from September 1 to September 17 this year. Every year the end of Pitru Paksha marks the beginning of Navaratri. The four-month period of Chaturmas comes to an end. However, this year, for the first time in 165 years that wouldn't be the case. According to astrologers and experts, Pitru Paksha 2020 and Navratri 2020 will be almost one month apart. This addition of a new month, called adhikmas (extra month), is a rare observance. Here's everything you need to know about this difference, why Navratri 2020 is delayed and what it means.

When is Pitru Paksha 2020?

As mentioned above, Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 1 to September 17. This 16–lunar day period in Hindu calendar is dedicated to paying homage to our ancestors and begins on the Pratipada (first day of the fortnight) ending with the no moon day known as Sarvapitri Amavasya, Pitri Amavasya, Peddala Amavasya, Mahalaya Amavasya or simply Mahalaya.

Why is there a one-month gap between Shrardha & Navratri 2020?

According to some astrologers, 2020 being a leap year is one of the main reasons for this shift. Due to this, Chaturmas, which usually lasts for 4 months will go on for one extra month. Pushing Navratri celebrations to October. It is believed that after 165 years the leap year has fallen in line with adhikamas, which is said to make it more significant.

How does it affect us?

While there is no observance of how it may affect us, adhikmas will begin from September 18 and go on till October 16. On October 17, Navratri 2020 will finally begin. This adhikmas is said to be the reason that Chaturmaas which ends in October will go on till November 25. The commemoration of Devuthani Ekadashi on November 25 will finally mark the end of Chaturmas. It is said that during this time period, auspicious and new beginnings are often ignored.

Most people avoid marriages and other important celebration and achievements like buying a new house or car in this time period. According to folklore, Lord Vishnu is believed to be asleep during this period and finally awakens on Devuthani Ekadashi. Due to this, the time period may be filled with more negative energy.

