It is Diwali 2020! And while things may have changed this year due to coronavirus pandemic, there is no need to dull your spirits. Just like your Diwali bashes have changed into VIRTUAL Diwali bashes, why can online games be equally fun?! Remember playing bingo, also known as housie or Tambola with friends and family? You can easily play the game online with players participating from anywhere this Diwali. Well, if you are someone who doesn't like to haggle with technology and want to simple steps, tricks and ideas to play Bingo on Zoom with your friends or family members online, we are here to help you with it!

Zoom became an immensely popular medium of communication during the lockdown, but that is not it, Zoom house parties, online games such as Pictionary, heads-up etc. and Zoom lives saw a spike in the past few months. Tambola, also known as Tombola, Indian Bingo or Housie is one of the most popular games that keep your attention and is also fun. It is believed to be originated in Italy in the early 1500s However, you must know, that Zoom per se doesn’t provide the gaming option, but you can participate remotely by following some tricks and tips. Here's how:

Schedule a zoom meeting with all the participants with a given time, date and the unique ID. Mention the prizes people can win at different levels of the game like a full house, bull's eye or fastest firsts.

Set up an online bingo card generator here, so that each other participant has their own cards with numbers on them. This will also allow the participants to choose their own numbers.

Once everyone is ready, open the Bingo number caller in your browser using this link

Follow the steps and use the screen share option in your Zoom meeting to share your browser window (running the game) with everyone.

The host can keep track of called out numbers as well as see the new number in person.

How to Host, Organise & Play Online Tambola (Watch video)

You can also make the session more exciting by creating a reward for the winner and/or punishments for the loser(s). But it’s up to you to be safe, responsible, and not stupid when it comes to any hypothetical rewards and consequences.

