The auspicious Hindu month of Kartik has a lot of significant observations. Devotees consider this month holy for the beginning of important work, especially with the onset of Kartiki Ekadashi. Famously known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, a festival is a significant event, and people are all excited. Also called Devutthana Ekadashi, the auspicious day is on November 25, 2020, and just like other celebrations, it is incomplete with the exchange of meaningful festive greetings. This is why, in this article, we bring you Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 messages, HD images, Devutthana Ekadashi wishes, Lord Vishnu photos and greetings that can be sent along with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and more online messaging and social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, which will make the exchange of festive greetings even more special.

Prabodhini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to wake up from his four-month period of sleeping. It is a significant occasion for the Hindus. On the festival day, devotees would wake up early in the morning to take a bath and begin all the important rituals. Celebrating god’s awakening, Prabodhini Ekadashi signifies the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. The ritual marriage of Tulsi plant is performed with Lord Vishnu and this day, is also marked as Tulsi Vivah. Check out the latest collection of Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 messages, HD images, Devutthana Ekadashi wishes, Lord Vishnu photos, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook greetings.

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prabodhini Ekadashi Greetings To You

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prabodhini Ekadashi Greetings To You

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prabodhini Ekadashi Wishes To You And Your Family

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prabodhini Ekadashi Wishes To You And Your Family

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers have made the exchange of festive greetings even more special. Both Playstore and iOS applications have amazing stickers for the Facebook-owned app. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the festival of Prabodhini Ekadashi brings happiness and good fortune into your life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).