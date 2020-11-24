The holy Tulsi marriage also known as Tulsi Vivah will be done on Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, aka Devauthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. It is said the day wakes Lord Vishnu up from deep slumber and only after this day, weddings can take place. You might want to check out wedding dates for 2020-21. On this day Tulsi will take 7 holy rounds aka phere with Shaligram. This year, Devauthani Ekadashi will begin on Wednesday, 25 November and end on 26th. Tulsi marriage will take place on 25 and 26 November. The holy basil plant, also known as Tulsi is considered the Guardian God in Trinity of Hinduism, God Shailgram or Vishnu. To celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2020 you must decorate your house or the area the Tulsi plant is placed with rangoli designs. From simple chowk design to dotted and peacock style, we have for you beautiful rangoli designs of Tulsi in form of HD Images to draw on the occasion. Also, to wish 'Happy Tulsi Vivah' we have Tulsi Vivah greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF images, SMS and messages to send on the festival.
Take a look at the Latest Rangoli Designs, Rangoli designs, Rangoli Designs Video, Tulsi Vivah, Tulsi Vivah 2020, Tulsi Vivah 2020 Rangoli Designs, Tulsi Vivah Rangoli, Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Design, Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Designs. It is believed that the person who performs the ritual of Tulsi marriage gets a virtuous fruit. It is said that the plant that came out of the ashes of Vrinda's body, was named by Lord Vishnu as Tulsi and encapsulated a form of himself in the stone, saying that from today I will not accept any Prasad without Tulsi. This stone will be worshipped along with Tulsi in the name of Shaligram. Since then, Tulsi is said to have been married to Lord Shaligram in the month of Kartik.
Check out some of the best Rangoli designs for Tulsi Vivah 2020:
Peacock Style
Beauty
Colourful
Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Design
Corners of The Tulsi Plant
So Pretty!
Easy Chowk Design
Portrait Rangoli
Easy Tulsi Vivah Rangoli:
One of the most traditional forms of rangoli is Chowk rangoli and it is considered an auspicious design to make during the wedding ceremony of Tulsi. Chowk rangoli, also known as Chowk purn is made during Tulsi vivah and other occasions such as Diwali pooja, Gangour, Chhath pooja and Styanarayan Katha etc. It is made using flour of wheat, vermilion and turmeric.
