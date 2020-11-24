The Hindu month of Kartik is an auspicious time for devotees. A lot of special occasions fall during this month, allowing worshippers to dwell into devotional prayers to the Hindu Gods and Goddess. Prabodhini Ekadashi is the upcoming event, and people are all set for the festivity. Also called Devutthana Ekadashi or Kartiki Ekadashi, the festival is on November 25, 2020, and just like other celebrations, it is incomplete with the colourful rangolis. Prabodhini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to wake up from his four-month period of sleeping. The other name of Lord Vishnu, is Vithoba, Vitthala and Panduranga and on the occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi, devotees create beautiful rangolis with the images of Lord Vithoba. In this article, we bring you Vitthal rangoli designs for Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020. These Vitthal rangoli images are easy to draw and worship Lord Vithoba on Kartiki Ekadashi.

Prabodhini Ekadashi is a significant occasion for the Hindus. On the festival day, devotees would wake up early in the morning to take a bath and begin all the important rituals. Celebrating god’s awakening, Prabodhini Ekadashi signifies the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. The ritual marriage of Tulsi plant is performed with Lord Vishnu and this day, is also marked as Tulsi Vivah. Creating beautiful rangoli patterns on the floor is one of the important rituals for the devotees. Vitthal rangoli designs are one of the significant patterns that are made on the occasion of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Check out the latest and beautiful rangoli patterns with Lord Vittha’s images to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Watch Video: Vitthal Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: Vitthal Rangoli Designs for Prabodhini Ekadashi

Watch Video: Rangoli Designs With Lord Vitthal Image

Watch Video: Vitthal Rangoli Designs for Kartiki Ekadashi

Watch Video: Vitthal Rangoli Patterns and Designs

The above Prabodhini Ekadashi rangoli ideas are absolutely easy to make. One need not have to be any artists or an expert in rangoli to create these beautiful patterns. Following the important guidelines, you can also make Vitthal Rangoli designs for Kartiki Ekadashi.

