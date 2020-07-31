One of the very significant festivals that honours the bond between a brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan is soon approaching. The festival will be celebrated on August 3 this year. Sisters tie a lovely sacred thread of Rakhi for her brother and in turn, there's a promise to protect her forever. This time because of the pandemic you may not be able to share the festival together but you can always convey your feelings of love and care to your sister. Sending Happy Rakhi greetings to brothers and sisters is very common and here we have got you the latest greetings and messages for sisters. Scroll on for Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, GIFs all of which you can download for free and send your beloved sister. Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD Images and Wishes for Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Greetings and Instagram Messages to Wish Happy Rakhi.

Brothers and sisters share a beautiful bond that only they can understand its a beautiful love-hate relationship which only those two can defend. The day of Raksha Bandhan sees the love and care on display every time as the sister carefully chooses a special rakhi and brother seeks help to give her a nice gift. Other than these rituals, there is an exchange of sweet messages and greetings for the day. We have thus got you a collection of Rakhi messages for sisters, images with quotes, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers, which you can send download and share over social media. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Last-Minute Gift Ideas: Embarrassing Picture Collage to Funky Journals With Memorable Moments, 5 Lovely Presents For Your Siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May God Grant You a Happy, Long and Healthy Life. Happy Rakhi, Dear Sister! Happy Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan images and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Best Gift Mom and Dad Gave Me Is a Wonderful Sister Like You. Happy Rakhi, Sis!

Raksha Bandhan 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: No One Understands Me Like You Do. You Are My Closest Ally and the One in Whom I Can Place My Complete Trust. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Dear Sister!

Raksha Bandhan messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Want You to Know That I Really Care for You and Would Always Stand by Your Side. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Didi!

Raksha Bandhan 2020 greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dear Brother, on This Raksha Bandhan I Wish to Say That You Are the Best Brother, and You Mean to Me the Whole World. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan GIFs

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers

People also search online for special festive WhatsApp stickers. If you too are looking for Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes with stickers, you can check the Google Play Store for lovely sticker collection. Click here for latest stickers. We hope our beautiful collection of Rakhi messages for sisters help you to convey the feelings of love and care on this auspicious day. LatestLY also wishes all the lovely sisters, a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

