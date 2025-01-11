Widely celebrated across North India and several South Indian states, Raksha Bandhan is recognised as a public holiday in many regions. Raksha Bandhan is a deeply personal and eagerly awaited festival celebrated with enthusiasm by siblings across India. The term "Raksha Bandhan" literally translates to “a bond of protection,” and the festival honours this symbolic relationship between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a rakhi—a sacred thread—on their brother’s wrists, wishing them a long and prosperous life, while brothers, in turn, promise to protect and support their sisters for life. Below, find the Raksha Bandhan 2025 date, Rakhi Purnima tithi, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance to celebrate the sibling bond. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival celebrating the bond between siblings, will be observed on Saturday, August 9, 2025. The festival will commence with the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) starting at 2:12 PM on Friday, August 8, and concluding at 1:24 PM on Saturday, August 9. The traditional Raksha Bandhan ceremony is best performed between 6:18 AM and 1:24 PM on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals and Significance

The ideal time to perform the Rakhi tying ceremony is during the Aparahna period, which is the late afternoon as per the Hindu division of the day. If this time is not feasible, the Pradosh time is also considered appropriate for performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals. It is important to avoid performing any rituals during Bhadra, which is considered an inauspicious time for any auspicious activities. Many Hindu scriptures, including the Vratraj, emphasise refraining from tying the Rakhi during Bhadra. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

It’s essential to note that Bhadra occurs during the first half of the Purnima Tithi. Therefore, it is advised to wait until Bhadra ends before beginning any celebratory or ritualistic activities. In North India, there is a tradition of tying Rakhi in the morning, but this may not always align with the most auspicious time. It is believed that this might stem from a lack of awareness. With easily accessible information, it is better to avoid tying Rakhi during Bhadra to ensure the ritual is performed at the most favourable time.

The ceremony goes beyond the tying of the rakhi; it’s a time for families to unite and share moments of joy. Brothers typically offer gifts ranging from traditional items like sweets, jewellery, or clothing to more personalised presents. These thoughtful gestures serve as expressions of love and appreciation between siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is not just a religious observance but also a time for families to gather and celebrate, often with feasts, gifts, and plenty of sweets. It is a festival that brings people together, reinforcing the importance of family bonds and the loving protection siblings offer one another.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

