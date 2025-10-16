Rama Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion across India, especially by devotees of Lord Vishnu. The Rama Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi i.e. the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, which corresponds to October–November in the Gregorian calendar. This occasion, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, falls just before Diwali and is marked by various rituals. This year, Rama Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, October 17, 2025. Rama Ekadashi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Auspicious Fasting Day by Sharing Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes With Close Ones.

Devotees observe a strict fast to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu, who is believed to remove sins and grant moksha. According to drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:35 am on October 16, 2025 and will end at 11:12 am on October 17, 2025. The Parana Time is from 06:38 am to 08:53 am on October 18. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 12:18. In this article, let’s know more about Rama Ekadashi 2025 Vrat date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha and the significance of this auspicious day. Rama Ekadashi Greetings and HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Rama Ekadashi With Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings and SMS to Family and Friends.

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Date

Rama Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, October 17, 2025

Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:35 am on October 16, 2025 and will end at 11:12 am on October 17, 2025

On October 18, the Parana Time is from 06:38 am to 08:53 am.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 12:18

Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha

As per one of the popular legends, in ancient times, there was a wise and righteous king named Muchukunda, who ruled his kingdom with fairness. He had a beautiful and virtuous daughter named Chandrabhaaga. Chandrabhaaga married Prince Shobhan, a noble and kind-hearted man. Both were devoted to dharma and spiritual practices. One day, Sage Shandilya visited the king and explained the significance of Rama Ekadashi, and said that anyone observing this vrat sincerely, with fasting and devotion to Lord Vishnu, would be freed from sins, gain prosperity, and attain spiritual merit.

King Muchukunda, Chandrabhaaga, and her husband Shobhan decided to observe this Ekadashi fast. They began the day with prayers, worshipped Lord Vishnu, offered tulsi leaves, flowers, lamps, and recited sacred mantras. Chandrabhaaga and Shobhan served the king and performed all rituals together with love and devotion.

Pleased with their devotion, Lord Vishnu appeared before them. He blessed them with long life, happiness, prosperity, and liberation from all past sins. The kingdom flourished under the guidance of the righteous family, and everyone in the kingdom celebrated the divine blessings of Rama Ekadashi.

Rama Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Rama Ekadashi Vrat holds great significance when devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for good health, wealth and prosperity. Observing Rama Ekadashi with devotion, fasting, and pure intentions brings spiritual merit, prosperity, peace, and the grace of Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, observing this Ekadashi fast is said to bring the same merit as performing 1,000 Ashwamedha Yagnas. It’s believed that Goddess Lakshmi blesses the devotees on this day, ensuring prosperity and happiness, hence its connection with Diwali.

