Ratha Saptami is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya, the Sun God. The day of Ratha Sapatmi symbolises the Sun’s journey towards the northern hemisphere, marking the change of season towards warmer days. This festival falls on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half of the Hindu month of Magha, which usually falls in January or February, right after Vasant Panchami. Ratha Saptami 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 4. The Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami will be from 05:41 AM to 07:17 AM on February 4. The Saptami Tithi will begin at 07:07 AM on February 04 and end at 05:00 AM on February 05. Ratha Saptami 2025 Wishes To Celebrate Surya Jayanti.

The festival is symbolically represented in the form of the Sun-God Surya turning his chariot (Ratha) drawn by seven horses, which represent the seven colours- towards the northern hemisphere, in a north-easterly direction. Ratha Saptami also marks the birth of Surya and is hence also celebrated as Surya Jayanti. In this article, let’s know more about Ratha Saptami 2025 date, tithi timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Surya. Tirumala Radiates With Light, Floral Decor as City Gears Up for Grand 'Ratha Saptami' Celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Ratha Saptami 2025 Date

Ratha Saptami falls on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Ratha Saptami 2025 Timings

The Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami is from 05:41 AM to 07:17 AM on February 4.

The Saptami Tithi starts at 07:07 AM on February 04 and end at 05:00 AM on February 05.

Ratha Saptami 2025 Significance

Ratha Saptami is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is symbolic of the change of season to spring and the start of the harvesting season. For most farmers in India, the day of Ratha Saptami is an auspicious beginning of the New Year. Worshiping the Sun God is deep rooted in the Vedas of the Hindu religion and its antiquity also relates to several mythologies of the world such as that of China, Egypt and Mesopotamia.

The festival is observed by all Hindus in their houses and in innumerable temples dedicated to Surya, across India. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Lord Surya Dev started enlightening the whole world on Ratha Saptami day which was considered as the birthday of God Surya. Hence this day is also known as Surya Jayanti.

