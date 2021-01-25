Republic Day is an occasion when we should tell our children about the heroes and martyrs who are able to breathe in independent India. This will not only increase the respect of the country and those great men in the minds of children, but the child will understand the importance of freedom. He will get new role models and he will also know what is the responsibility. We have for you some of the best Republic Day Wallpapers, Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers, Republic Day wishes, Republic Day wishes images, Republic Day wishes in English.

Learn here how you can prepare your kids for a fancy dress competition and what you will need to prepare for them for their look, right from the kind of dress you will need to makeup and hairstyle.

Mother India (Bharat Mata)

On Republic Day, you can prepare your daughter by wearing a Bharat Mata dress. For this, you can wear them with saffron, white and green tricolour sarees. Crowns on the head and tricolour in hands can decorate them in a special way. This video can help you prepare your child like Bharat Mata.

Bhagat Singh

To make your little child Bhagat Singh, you should dress him in a kurta or dhoti-kurta and tie a turban on his head like Bhagat Singh. Make light moustache with the help of eyeliner or mascara. Not only that, tell him the important things about Bhagat Singh and the story of his valour. If the Sikh turban does not get the child's size for the head, you can also wear it with a hat.

Mahatma Gandhi

On Republic Day, you can dress your child like Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. For this, you can prepare your child by wearing a white dhoti, like Gandhi Ji with round glasses and sticks in his hand. Watch this video to prepare the childlike Mahatma Gandhi for the fancy dress competition.

Chandrasekhar Azad

To prepare the child as Azad, you need a khadi bundi and dhoti. Along with leather shoes. After dressing up, teach the child the story of the bravery of Chandrasekhar Azad. So that during the stage appearances, the child looks completely confident. You tell the child how he liked to shoot himself but did not kneel before the British.

Rani Laxmibai (Queen of Jhansi)

You can dress up your beloved daughter like Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. For this, you have to wear her saree in Maratha style. Also, remember his famous words, 'I will not give my Jhansi to anyone'. Tell the saga of his valour and dedication to the daughter. So that she can raise as a fearless daughter. Don't forget to buy a cardboard sword and shield for him. Also, the Maratha style of jewellery will also be needed.

Thousands of freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for independence. They also gave slogans for the great revolution, which are recorded in golden letters in the pages of history.

