The Isra and Mi'raj is a significant event in Islamic tradition that recounts the miraculous night journey of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This event is believed to have taken place in the year 621 CE, during a time of deep personal hardship for the Prophet. It is divided into two parts: the Isra, where he journeyed from Mecca to Jerusalem, and the Mi'raj, his ascension to the heavens. The journey is mentioned in the Quran and elaborated upon in Hadiths, marking it as both a physical and spiritual event. Shab-e-Miraj will be observed on the evening of January 26 in Saudi Arabia. In India, the 27th Rajab will start from the sunset on January 27. Hence, Mi'raj will be observed on the evening of January 27.

The Isra began with the Prophet being carried on the Buraq, a celestial steed, from the Kaaba in Mecca to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. There, he led a congregation of previous prophets in prayer, signifying his role as the Seal of the Prophets. This leg of the journey highlights the interconnectedness of Abrahamic faiths and the sanctity of Jerusalem in Islam.

The Mi'raj followed, where the Prophet ascended through the seven heavens, meeting various prophets like Adam, Moses, and Jesus along the way. He was ultimately brought into the Divine Presence, where he received the command for Muslims to pray five times daily. This spiritual ascent emphasizes the importance of prayer and the mercy of Allah, as the original command for fifty prayers was reduced to five. Isra and Mi'raj is commemorated by Muslims as a night of reflection and devotion, often observed through special prayers, sermons, and recitations of the Quran. It serves as a reminder of the Prophet's resilience, the unity of faith, and the central role of prayer in Islamic life.

