Isra and Mi'raj is a significant event in Islamic tradition that marks the miraculous night journey and ascension of Prophet Muhammad. It is observed on the 27th night of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar, although specific dates may vary based on the starting of Rajab month in that particular country or region. The Isra and Miʿraj are the two parts of a Night Journey that Muslims believe the Islamic prophet Muhammad took during a single night. Shab-e-Miraj 2025 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the 'Night of Ascent,' Lailat Al Miraj.

As per Islamic tradition, the mention of the story is found in the 17th chapter of the Quran, called al-Isra', while details of the story are found in the hadith. The night of Shab-e-Miraj, Al Isra’ wal Mi’raj 2025 will fall on the evening of January 26 in Saudi Arabia as the 27th Rajab will start from the sunset on January 26.

Shab-e-Miraj (Isra’ and Mi’raj) 2025 Date

As stated above, Shab-e-Miraj will be observed on the evening of January 26 in Saudi Arabia. In India, the 27th Rajab will start from the sunset on January 27. Hence, Mi'raj will be observed on the evening of January 27.

Isra’ and Mi’raj Meaning

Isra means walking or traveling at night while Miʿraj means rising, or going up to a high place. In the Isra, known as the Night Journey, Muhammad is said to have travelled on the back of Buraq, a winged horse-like bird to Al-Aqsa where he led other prophets including Ibrahim (Abraham), Musa (Moses), and Isa (Jesus) in prayer. Muhammad then ascended into heaven during the Miʿraj where he individually greeted the prophets, and later spoke to God, who agreed to lower the number of required ṣalāt from 50 a day to only five. The story of the journey and ascent are marked as one of the most celebrated in the Islamic calendar—27th of the Islamic month of Rajab. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

Isra’ and Mi’raj Significance

Isra and Mi'raj hold great significance for Muslims worldwide. The events of Isra and Miʿraj are mentioned briefly in the Quran and then further expanded and interpreted within the hadith (the literary corpus of reported sayings of Muhammad), which form supplements to the Quran. Two hadith sources on the Isra and Miʿraj considered the most reliable are Anas ibn Malik and Ibn ʿAbbas.

For the Muslim community worldwide, the event demonstrates Allah’s miraculous power and serves as a source of hope and inspiration during times of hardship. On these days, Muslims around the world offer additional prayers and attend lectures or gatherings to reflect on the lessons of Isra and Mi'raj.

