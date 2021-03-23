India celebrates Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day six times across the year. And one of the most well-known observances of Shaheed Diwas is on March 23, which marks the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. Shaheed Diwas 2021 will be celebrated with great valour and aims to pay respects to the life and works of the three freedom fighters and others who played a key role in fighting for India’s independence. People often share Shaheed Diwas 2021 messages, quotes by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, Shaheed Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

There are a total of six Martyrs’ Day celebrations across the year in India. The first one is observed on January 30, which marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. March 23 marks the day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were all hanged to death. Their fearless revolution played a key role in accelerating India's freedom struggle. The other Martyrs’ Day celebrations are on May 19 (anniversary Bengali Language Movement of Barak Valley), October 21 (Police Martyrs’ Day), November 17 (Lala Lajpat Rai’s death anniversary) and November 19 (Rani Lakshmibai’s birthday).

Shaheed Diwas observation in March is a reminder of the great sacrifices that people in India have made to fight for the country and its independence. As we celebrate Martyrs’ Day 2021, here are some Shaheed Diwas 2021 messages, quotes by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, Shaheed Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that we can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Long Live The Revolution

WhatsApp Message Reads: Inquilab Zindabad

WhatsApp Message Reads: De Salami ISS Tirange Ko, Jisse Teri Shaan Hai, Sar Humesha Ooncha Rakhna Iska, Jab Tak Dil Mein Jaan Hai

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru: The 3 Pillars of India’s Freedom Movement! We Salute You for Your Sacrifice on This Day of Your Martyrdom!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Takleef Seh Kar, Har Mushkil Ka Saamna Kar, Unhone Nyochavar Kiye Apne Praan Taki Desh Ko Dila Sake Samman

WhatsApp Message Reads: Main Jala Hua Raakh Nahin, Amar Deep Hoon, Jo Mit Gaya Watan Par, Main Vo Shaheed Hoon

Watch Video: Patriotic Quotes By Bhagat Singh

People often pay homage to the revolutionary freedom fighters in India by revisiting their work, their teachings and sharing their stories with friends and family. We hope that the bravery and unflinching belief in what was right, that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru showcase is passed forward.

