Shani Trayodashi Vrat holds great significance in Hinduism as the day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shani, one of the Navagrahas who governs justice, discipline, and karmic balance. The auspicious day is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Paush month. If the day falls on a Saturday, it is considered to be sacred as the day is dedicated to Lord Shani. According to the Vedic calendar, the Shani Trayodashi in December falls on December 28. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin on December 28, at 02:28 AM and end on December 29 at 03:32 AM. It is believed that by observing this fast, all the wishes of the devotee are fulfilled. In this article, let’s know more about Shani Trayodashi December 2024 date, puja rituals, significance and more. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Shani Trayodashi in December 2024 Date and Trayodashi Tithi

Shani Trayodashi 2024 falls on December 28. The Trayodashi Tithi started on December 28, at 02:28 AM and will end on December 29 at 03:32 AM. From Shani Pradosh Vrat Vidhi to Puja Rituals, Correct Way to Please Shani Dev and Lord Shiva to Seek Blessings.

Shani Trayodashi Puja Rituals

Devotees observe a day-long fast to honour Lord Shani. The fast may be strict or partial, depending on individual preferences.

Devotees perform special Shani Pooja at temples or at home.

Offerings include black sesame seeds, black cloth, mustard oil, urad dal, and blue flowers, as these are associated with Lord Shani.

Lighting a lamp filled with sesame or mustard oil is a key ritual.

Devotees should recite Shani Mantras and Shani Chalisa to invoke blessings and protection from Lord Shani.

Offering food and clothes to the underprivileged or engaging in any charity is considered an important aspect of Shani Trayodashi.

Shani Trayodashi Significance

Shani Trayodashi vrat holds great significance for Hindus as the day is dedicated to seeking the blessings of Lord Shani, who is known for his strict sense of justice and karmic influence on individuals’ lives. Worshiping him on this day is believed to reduce hardships and challenges caused by planetary alignments. Shani Trayodashi is also known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. It is said that observing Shani Trayodashi with devotion is believed to reduce the effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati or Dhaiya in one’s horoscope.

On this day, devotees also visit Shani temples and offer mustard oil, black sesame and blue flower on the idol of Shani Dev. On the day of Shani Pradosh Vrat, a mustard oil lamp should be lit under the Peepal tree in the evening which is considered very auspicious.

