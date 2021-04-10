Siblings - you can love them, hate them, love to hate them or hate to love them, but you cannot ignore them. The bond between siblings is a unique mix of friendship and family and every year this bond is celebrated across the world on various days. Siblings Day celebrates this cherished bond and is commemorated on April 10 across the United States. While there are different ways of celebrating siblings, and different countries observe this occasion on different days, the celebration in the US is a fun-filled affair that holds immense significance. Brother Duos in IPL: Siblings Who Have Played in the Indian Premier League.

When is Siblings Day 2021 in the US?

As mentioned above, Siblings Day 2021 will be celebrated on April 10. Every year, this observance is celebrated with the support of Siblings Day Foundation. While it is not yet a federally recognised law in the United States; the governors of 49 states have officially issued a proclamation recognising this day since 1998.

Significance of Siblings Day Celebration

Siblings Day is a day dedicated to being thankful for your brothers and sisters and cherish the bond you share. The celebration of Siblings Day in the United States was conceived by Claudia Evart to honor the memory of her brother and sister, who died at early age. The Siblings Foundation was established in 1997 and the celebration of Siblings Day started in 1998. According to statistics, almost 80% of people have siblings in the United States. This celebration is therefore extremely significant as it gives them the opportunity to spend some quality time with each other and create beautiful memories.

It is interesting to note that Siblings Day is celebrated in Europe on May 31, while India has this celebration in the form of Raksha Bandhan (usually commemorated in August) as well as on Bhai Dooj during Diwali. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Siblings Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).