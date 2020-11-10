Happy Singles Day 2020! The festival is here and if you are wondering that this is a sad day consoling dejected singles around the world than let us stop you right there. It is, in fact, the biggest shopping festival celebrated in China every year on November 11th. Yes, it is a shopping festival that is mostly partaken by singles. The day celebrates being single and the perks that come along(one of the best things would surely be shopping for JUST oneself. LOL.) China has a population of 1.4 billion people and this huge country can create a big population of people shopping on this day. It is said that one of China’s greatest demographic challenges is gender inequality and ratio. It is said that about 118 boys are born for every 100 girls. Another reason for the huge gender imbalance is due to China’s one-child policy and boys are more than girls.

Singles' Day History and Significance

It’s believed that in 1993, four single male students at Nanjing University kickstarted Singles Day and the date was chosen November 11. The date consists of four ones representing four singles. To get out of the boring routine of singlehood the day full of fun games, entertainment, and celebrations for single people was created. The gender disparity has helped to create a culture of bachelors in China who embrace singlehood. This created a huge scope for shopping in China both offline and online shopping that sometimes overdoes Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you are wondering how to celebrate the day, you have a lot of options. You could host a singles-only party that include fun activities with other singles like bowling, going to the movies, or eating out. Express your thoughts about being single in a poem, blog post, or essay. Celebrate the day by going shopping

Watch one of these movies about being single: Frozen, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and A League of Their Own

If you’re not single but know someone who is, buy them coffee or take them out for lunch. Share this day on social media with #SinglesDay

