St. Martin's Day, also known as the Feast of St. Martin, is a Christian holiday observed on November 11 every year. Saint Martin's Day is dedicated to St. Martin of Tours, a Christian saint who lived in the 4th century. The day is also known as Martinmas, sometimes historically called Old Halloween or Old Hallowmas Eve. The feast coincides with the end of the Octave of Allhallowtide. In the Middle Ages and early modern period, it was an important festival in many parts of Europe, particularly Germanic-speaking regions. It was the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. In some cultures, St. Martin's Day is associated with the end of the agricultural year and the beginning of the winter season. As we celebrate Saint Martin's Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about Saint Martin's Day 2023 date and the significance of the event. Feast Of The Sacred Heart 2023 Date: Know History And Significance Of The Christian Feast Day.

St. Martin's Day 2023 Date

Saint Martin's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11.

St. Martin's Day Significance

Saint Martin's Day traditions include feasting on 'Martinmas goose' or 'Martinmas beef' and drinking the first wine of the season. In certain European countries, especially in Germany, Austria, and parts of France, lantern processions are held by children (Laternelaufen), sometimes led by a horseman representing St Martin. The saint was also said to bestow gifts on children.

Bonfires are lit on St Martin's Eve in the Rhineland region of Germany. In the fifteenth century, these bonfires were so numerous that the festival was nicknamed Funkentag. The holiday is celebrated in various ways worldwide, and customs may vary by region. In some places, it is observed as a day of feasting, often involving a special meal that includes goose or duck.

