Stop Food Waste Day is an annual global event that is held on the last Wednesday of April to raise awareness about the issue of food wastage. This annual event was started in 2017 by Compass Group USA, Stop Food Waste Day is now recognised globally in every corner of the world as we unite to educate, inspire, and ignite change. Stop Food Waste Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30. This international event aims to inspire people, businesses, and communities to take action and reduce the wastage of food around the world. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Stop Food Waste Day has become a global movement. The main aim of this global event is to ignite change regarding the global food waste problem by drawing attention to the issues and educating people of the world to change their behaviour and help in reducing food waste in all the possible ways we can!

Stop Food Waste Day 2025 Date

Stop Food Waste Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30.

Stop Food Waste Day Significance

Stop Food Waste Day is an important annual event that aims to inspire individuals and organisations to reduce their food waste through better shopping, storing, and cooking habits. Food waste is one of the key challenges that the world is facing today, apart from hunger and poverty, climate change and others.

Wasting food is also a waste of the energy to grow, harvest, process, and cook, and food waste in landfills can cause methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas. As per the World Food Programme, 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions each year are due to food loss and waste.

