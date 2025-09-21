Subho Mahalaya 2025 Images and Happy Durga Puja in Advance Wishes for Free Download Online: Mahalaya is the auspicious occasion that signals the end of Pitru Paksha and the grand arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth, marking the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. On this sacred day, devotees seek Maa Durga’s blessings by sharing Subho Mahalaya 2025 wishes, WhatsApp status greetings, and Maa Durga photos with family and friends. From divine wallpapers and HD images to traditional messages and heartfelt quotes, here’s a collection of free downloadable Subho Mahalaya greetings and Happy Durga Puja in advance wishes to spread joy and festive spirit online. Subho Mahalaya 2025 Greetings and Messages: Heartfelt Wishes To Mark the Beginning of Durga Puja Festivities.

Mahalaya is an important day in Hindu tradition, marking the end of Pitru Paksh and the start of Devi Paksh. Falling on the Amavasya in the month of Ashwin, which usually corresponds to September–October, Mahalaya Amavasya holds immense religious importance in India, especially in the eastern states. This year, Mahalaya falls on Sunday, September 21. This day marks the start of Devi Paksha, the auspicious period that leads to Durga Puja. It symbolises the descent of Goddess Durga to earth to defeat Mahishasura, embodying the triumph of good over evil. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami.

On this day, people wish Shubho Mahalaya to family and friends, and hence, on this important day, we have compiled some Subho Mahalaya 2025 greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Maa Durga GIF images, Facebook status, and SMS to send ahead of Durga Pujo. You can also download these images for free and send them to your friends and family.

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Subho Mahalaya 2025 bring peace, happiness, and the divine blessings of Maa Durga into your life. Wishing you and your family a joyous festive season.

Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this sacred day of Mahalaya, may Goddess Durga destroy all darkness and fill your life with positivity, prosperity, and endless joy.

Subho Mahalaya 2025 Greetings and Photos for Loved Ones (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subho Mahalaya! May the Goddess bless you with courage, wisdom, and strength as we welcome Durga Puja with devotion and love.

Maa Durga Photos and Wallpapers To Share on Subho Mahalaya 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahalaya is here to mark the arrival of Maa Durga. May this day usher in harmony, good fortune, and happiness in your life.

Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Mahalaya 2025. May the spirit of Durga Puja bring peace, devotion, and festive cheer all around.

Shubho Mahalaya Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Mahalaya, let’s welcome Maa Durga with open hearts and pure devotion. Subho Mahalaya 2025 to you and your family!

This day is regarded as one of the most favourable days to carry out rites for the peace of ancestors. As Mahalaya is the last day of Pitru Paksh, people perform Shraddh by offering food and worshipping the ancestors, seeking their blessings. The day is considered one of the most favourable times to perform Shraddha and Tarpan rituals for the peace and salvation of departed souls.

On this day, families make offerings and seek blessings of the ancestors for a peaceful life. It is also believed that by performing these rituals on Mahalaya Amavasya, the souls of forefathers attain liberation, and their goodwill continues to guide future generations.

