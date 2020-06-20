The summer season is set to begin officially, from June 21, marking the longest day of the year, called Summer Solstice, in the northern hemisphere. As we all gear up for Summer Season 2020, tech giant, Google too joined in the celebration creating a beautiful doodle. With the Sun shining brightly with a bright pink flamingo on a hot air balloon, as the bird symbolises summer. It could not have been any better. The Google Doodle represented the warmth of nature during the summer season. The observation of Summer Solstice on June 21 will mark the onset of the season and summer will continue till September 22, 2020. Summer Solstice 2020: All You Need To Know About The Longest Day of The Year in Northern Hemisphere.

June 20, Google Doodle displays the beauty of summer. A pink flamingo on a colourful hot air balloon can be seen with the Sun shining happily from behind. Flamingos are believed to symbolise summer. They are large water birds found in shallow lakes, swamps, and lagoons, in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North, Central and South America. The bird’s distinct pink colour makes it one of the most beautiful creatures of nature. In addition, the Sun shining brightly behind the parachute, where the bird is resting display the onset of summer. Summer Solstice 2020 Free Live Streaming Online With Date and Time: How and Where to Watch This Event Broadcasting From Stonehenge.

The summer solstice, occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. It happens twice, yearly, once in each hemisphere—northern and southern. While for the northern hemisphere, people will experience summer, for the southern hemisphere, they will experience winter during this time. This is the June solstice in the northern hemisphere and December solstice in the southern hemisphere. It is time for ice creams, juices and a lot of food that hydrates your body, beach parties and holidays, as we gear up for the beautiful season of summer.

