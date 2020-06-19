The Northern Hemisphere, including India, will witness the longest daytime of the year on June 21, Sunday. The Sun will reach its highest position in the sky, and shadows will disappear at noon at places along the tropic of cancer on this day. June 21 will be the longest day of the year in terms of more hours of sunlight. People across the world will able to watch the 2020 summer solstice at Stonehenge. Yes, England’s beautiful, prehistoric landmark is being brought into the virtual age, as large gatherings are cancelled for the summer, because of the ongoing pandemic. So how and where can you watch Summer Solstice 2020 live streaming? In this article, we bring you the direct link of the Facebook virtual event of June 21 Summer Solstice hosted by Stonehenge for people to witness the occurrence from home online for free. Summer Solstice 2020: All You Need To Know About The Longest Day of The Year in Northern Hemisphere.

Every year on the day of Summer Solstice, Stonehenge welcomes visitors from around the world. People gather overnight at the ancient site in Wilshire, England to watch the beautiful sunrise above the ring standing stones on the longest day of the year. Similarly, many popular places attract tourist to see the summer solstice. However, this summer in light of social distancing regulations because of the pandemic, many famous spots will not go ahead with the gathering. This is why Stonehenge is organising the event virtually.

Where and How to Watch Summer Solstice 2020 Live Streaming?

The English Heritage organisation is allowing people to enjoy a live stream sunrise on its Facebook page. The live streaming will start on Saturday, June 20, at 9:26 pm and continue until sunrise on Sunday, June 21, till 4:52 am. “We can't welcome you in person this year because of the measures in place to combat coronavirus – but our live coverage of sunset and sunrise means you won't miss a moment of this special occasion. Our cameras will capture the best views of Stonehenge, allowing you to connect with this spiritual place from the comfort of your own home,” reads the post.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year. It occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. It happens twice annually, once in each hemisphere—Northern and Southern. We hope you enjoy witnessing the beautiful occurrence virtually.

