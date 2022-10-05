Vijayadashami marks the last day of the Durga Puja celebration in West Bengal. Pujo is considered to be the most auspicious festival for Bengalis across the world, and Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami, is the final day of this festivity. Vijayadashami 2022 will be celebrated on October 5. A community festivity, Vijayadashami celebrations often include people sharing Happy Vijayadashami 2022 wishes and messages, Bijoya Dashami 2022 greetings, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Bijoya Dashami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2022 Date: When Is Dasara This Year? From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Everything You Need To Know About the Hindu Festival.

Bijoya Dashami - as the name suggests - is the celebration of victory on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. Vijayadashami celebration is believed to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The annual celebration also marks the day of Durga Visarjan. It is a bittersweet celebration for people as they celebrate the victory of Goddess Durga in the form of Mahishasura Mardini while also preparing to bid adieu to Goddess Durga as she embarks on her journey back to Mount Kailash. People dress up in their most festive attire, sing, dance and indulge in the delicious treats offered at Durga Pandals for one last time on this day. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, many people indulge in pandal hopping one last time that year and wear festive clothing. Spending quality time with family and friends is a common practice today. As we prepare to celebrate Bijoya Dashami 2022, here are some Happy Vijayadashami 2022 wishes and messages, Bijoya Dashami 2022 greetings, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Bijoya Dashami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Subho Bijoya Dashami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bijoya Dashami Day Light Up for You the Hopes of Happy Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles and Victory!

Subho Bijoya Dashami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Goddess Durga Returns to Her Abode, Here’s Wishing She Leaves Behind All the Good Energy and Eternal Happiness for Humanity. Subho Bijoya!

Subho Bijoya Dashami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bijoya Dashami to Everybody! May the Mighty and Powerful Goddess Durga Protect You Against Evil.

Subho Bijoya Dashami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Mother Goddess Turn All Your Dreams Into Reality This Vijaya Dashami! Stay Happy, Healthy, Blessed and Safe.

Subho Bijoya Dashami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As we Mark the End of the Durga Puja Festival I Pray That May Maa Durga’s Blessings Guide You to Follow the Right Path and Help You Succeed in Your Endeavours. Subho Bijoya!

The celebration of Vijayadashami is slightly different in other parts of the country. In North India, it is celebrated as Dussehra - the day Lord Ram finally defeated Ravana. In Western India, people celebrate Dussehra by decorating their homes with marigold garlands and exchanging betel leaves. In South India, people perform special Puja in the house and pray for prosperity and happiness. However, you may be commemorating Vijaya Dashami 2022, and we hope that you have a blessed celebration!

