Vishwakarma puja holds immense importance in Hinduism. Vishwakarma Ji is considered to be the first architect according to Hindu texts and is worshipped on the day of Vishwakarma Puja. He built many kingdoms like Hastinapur, Swargaloka, Lanka and Indrapuri etc. This is the reason why prayers are offered on this day in factories and offices etc. This year the birth anniversary will be celebrated on September 17. At the same time, according to beliefs, worshipping factories, weapons, business etc. this day leads you to progress in business and employment. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Date: When Is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know History, Significance, Tithi and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

According to beliefs, worshipping iron objects and machines on this day is considered auspicious. Along with this, it is said that on the day of Vishwakarma Puja, worshipping law and order fulfils the wishes and brings happiness and prosperity to the house. Apart from this, worshipping on this day also brings success in business.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Dos and Don'ts

On this auspicious day, you must revere and worship tools, machines, and workshops since Vishwakarma is the god of creation and tools.

You should clean and glorify your vehicles, carriers, regularly used tools, and equipment on the day of Vishwakarma Puja.

On this lucky day, neither you nor any of your fellow employees should use any machinery or tools from the factory or place of business.

Additionally, avoid drinking alcohol and non-vegetarian foods on this day as they may be harmful to your career.

On the day of Vishwakarma Puja, consider feeding the underprivileged and brahmins.

Please make note that Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped on the day of Kanya Sankranti. This time the auspicious time of Vishwakarma Puja 2022 will be from 7.36 am to 9.38 pm on 17th September.

