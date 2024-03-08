Maha Shivratri 2024 will be observed on Friday, March 8. It is a revered Hindu festival and is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across the world, particularly in honour of Lord Shiva. Devotees prepare meticulously for the puja by observing fasting, abstaining from worldly pleasures, and purifying themselves through meditation and prayer. As the auspicious day dawns, devotees gather in temples and homes adorned in traditional attire to commence the elaborate worship of Lord Shiva. The puja rituals typically include offerings of water, milk, honey, and Bael leaves to the Shiva Lingam, which are symbolic of the cosmic energy and power of creation. As you observe Maha Shivratri Puja 2024, we at LatestLY have bought a list of things you should avoid during the puja. 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival.

1. Consumption of Non-Vegetarian Food

Devotees usually refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri, as it is considered impure and not conducive to the spiritual atmosphere of the puja. Sabudana Khichdi to Fruit Chaat, 5 Fasting Food for Mahashivratri.

2. Alcohol and Intoxicants

Consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants is avoided during Maha Shivratri Puja, as it detracts from the purity and sanctity of the worship experience. Dry Days in March 2024 in India.

3. Sleeping All Night

Many devotees observe jagrans (night-long vigil) on Maha Shivratri, staying awake throughout the night, engaged in prayer, meditation, and singing devotional songs. Sleeping during this time is generally avoided as it is believed to be disrespectful to Lord Shiva and may hinder spiritual progress.

4. Negative Thoughts and Actions

Maha Shivratri is a time for spiritual purification and inner reflection. Devotees strive to maintain a positive mindset, avoiding negative thoughts, words, and actions that may disrupt the sacred atmosphere of the puja.

5. Idle Gossip and Frivolous Activities

During Maha Shivratri Puja, devotees focus on devotion, prayer, and spiritual contemplation. Engaging in idle gossip, frivolous activities, or distractions that divert attention from the worship of Lord Shiva is typically avoided to ensure a reverent and meaningful observance of the festival.

Maha Shivratri Puja is a sacred occasion marked by devotion, reverence, and spiritual observance. As devotees come together to honour Lord Shiva, they undertake practices aimed at fostering a deeper connection with the divine and purifying their hearts and minds. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri Puja 2024.

